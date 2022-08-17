The Hundred Hornets could use a turnaround. It’s been two full seasons without a victory.

“I think honestly right now; it’s their attitudes. These kids have came in since June. We’ve practiced hard, we’ve worked hard and they have the mentality that this year we’re going to turn things around. For the most part, we’ve had 85% percent of the kids working hard here over the summer whether it be in the weight room or during the three week practice period in June.” Jason Sleeth / Head Coach

Sleeth formerly coached the middle school Hornets and is excited for his first year as the high school head coach.

“Just learning the players. Just being up here in high school it’s a whole another speed, it’s a whole another level. This little community of Hundred is ready for something big. We’re ready to give back.” Jason Sleeth / Head Coach

There may not be many players on the roster, but senior quarterback Everett Johnson feels like the upper and underclassmen get the job done just the same.

“The juniors and the seniors have a pretty solid structure but what we’re lacking, the Freshman have stepped up and they’re pretty sound with us.” Everett Johnson / Senior QB

Johnson loves that his senior season under center can be the time when the Hornets start to flip the script.