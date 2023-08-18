5 years ago, Hundred founded their own Middle School Football Team. Now, those original 8th graders are seniors and their involvement has shown dividends.

“That’s been the key is starting at a young age, you know starting a program early, and now that these kids have 6-7 years of experience, it’s really paying off for them.” Jason Sleeth

For this year’s team, Coach believes his line will be a strength of theirs as it returns Aidan Britain, Mason Norris, and Jacob Merill. For Britain, there’s only one thing on its mind when it comes to the fast-approaching season.

“Just hit, honestly, just hitting hitting and hitting, that’s all I like to do.” Ayden Britton

Behind the big-hitter is sophomore QB Toby Michael who played big minutes as a freshman last year.



In their power set, Carter Parson will command a lot of the handoffs while receivers like Colt Sandy, Tyler SLeeth, and Braden Bar-trug will be targeted in the spread game. With a small roster, those guys will go both ways, just like they did in their stepping-stone 2022 season.

“Last year was a big step, you know just winning 3 games is the most this team has won in a long time, were just trying to improve, first game is a big game for us we definitely have that game circled, but if we could improve and just continue to grow off that.” Jason Sleeth

The Hornet’s first game which coach does have circled on his calendar will be against rival Clay-Batelle at a neutral site on August 25th.