2020 High School Football Preview: Indian Creek Redskins

Now entering his 18th season as the head coach at Creek, Andrew Connor has led the Redskins to 11 straight winning seasons, in fact they have had 15 winning seasons over the past 17 under his leadership.

When it comes to the point and you’ve been winning, the kids see that and they don’t want to be the class to set the program backwards they want to be the class that builds on the year before. You know we were blessed last year with the double-digit win total, winning the OVAC and I think our kids are really excited about getting back out there and doing the same things again Andrew Connor- Indian Creek Head Coach

The Redskins graduated 16 seniors from last years team, and they do not return may starters but coach Connor is happy with his offensive line, and seniors Corey Cottis, Gage Simmons and Jesse Bolek they along with juniors Gavin Dondzila and JJ Orlando will play a key role in the succes of their offense.

That’s kind of where our strength is going to be in our offensive line we’ve got a lot of linemen you know we like to run the football out of different variations and different formations so we feel that will be a strength going into the season for us Andrew Connor- Indian Creek Head Coach

In the backfield they will count on senior running backs Max Schaefer, Jeremy Brown and Jonathan Giusto along with junior Cam Franke to pick up where this offense left off with 42 rushing scores a year ago. Senior David Ferroni will take over the reigns at quarterback.

His targets will include juniors Sam Coleman, Roan Kovach and Eli Powell.

Defensively they have to replace 9 of 11 starters from last years team, but coach Connor says that doesn’t mean they are not retunring experienced players.”

Were going to have a lot of inexperience when it comes to starts but not when it comes to playing time. You know we feel upfront right now we’ve got a good rotation we started Matt Schaefer at defensive end he’ll be back. Jeremy Brown went from defensive end to linebacker he’s had a great offseason so far for us. We feel like we’ve got a lot of guys who’ve got experience for us and we feel like we’re going to get better and better as time goes on with our defense. Andrew Connor- Indian Creek Head Coach

Their defenses first challenge will come on the 28th when they host Cambridge.