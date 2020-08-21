Bickerstaff named school resource officer at Indian Creek High School

WINTERSVILLE, OH–A new face will be be seen in the halls at Indian Creek High School this year as retired Steubenville Police Sgt. Lance Bickerstaff joins the staff as school resource officer.

Wintersville Police Chief Art Fowler introduced Bickerstaff during the regular Indian Creek school board meeting on Aug. 20 and said he would make a great addition to the site.

Bickerstaff replaces Ptl. Bob Shoemaker, a Wintersville and Cross Creek Township police officer who served at ICHS since 2018 but has since resumed his law enforcement duties. For his part, Bickerstaff spent 27 years in public safety and retired from the police force in July, but a phone call from Chief Fowler and a past experience mentoring a youth inspired him to take his latest position.

“There was a Facebook post from a young gentleman I knew,” he said. “He had posted a picture of us at a Big Red football game when he was a student.”

Bickerstaff recalled how the man was potentially headed on the wrong path as a youth but their interaction put him on the right one, and today he serves as a police sergeant in Kentucky. They have remained in contact through the years via social media and that experience led Bickerstaff to take the SRO role in the hope of helping more kids.

“When Chief Fowler called me, I wanted to make change and do something positive. I am actually making a difference,” he added.

He will be on hand when students return to class on Sept. 8 and can’t wait to start his new duties.

“I’m excited. It will be different from patrol work, but in the end it should be great.”

Superintendent Dr. T.C. Chappelear also welcomed him on board.

“We are excited to have Sgt. Bickerstaff at Indian Creek,” he said. “We have enjoyed a great partnership with the Wintersville Police Department and look forward to continuing that for the 2020-2021 school year.”