SALEM, OHIO (WTRF)- The Indian Creek Redskins traveled to take on Poland Seminary.Poland got going after a slow start…On the one after a muffed punt and Josh Alessi plowed in from a yard out. The Bulldogs struck first, 7-0. Later in the quarter, Poland was on the move again. Alessi bounced to the outside and shook off a defender and got inside the pylon for the score. Poland doubled the lead to 14-0. Creek fell to Poland Seminary 35-0. Indian Creek finished their season 10-1.
Indian Creek falls in playoffs
