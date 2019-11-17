Indian Creek falls in playoffs

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) - We are headed into week 12 of the high school football season the first week of the playoffs in West Virginia and week two in Ohio. Just two local teams remain in Buckeye state Shadyside and Indian Creek. And this weeks Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week comes to us from the Creek.

Redskins senior running back and linebacker Trevor Fante. In their 35-29 come from behind win over Hubbard, he ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns. For the season he has rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns. The focus on Saturday was on one goal survive and advance to the next round.