GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WTRF) — The Indian Creek Marching Band took a trip to Tennessee this week, and brought a trophy back with them.

They won first place in the large group category for parade bands at the Smoky Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg!

Indian Creek performed a Dolly Parton medley consisting of “9 to 5” and “Why Did You Come in Here Looking Like That.”

They competed against bands from Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Mississippi.

This is the first time the band has won, and while they say the competition was tough… they are excited about their accomplishment.