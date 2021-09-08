Indian Creek moves to temporary mask mandate

WINTERSVILLE- The Indian Creek Local School District is issuing a temporary mask mandate in a bid to keep students healthy and in the classroom.

During an emergency session in Wintersville on Tuesday, the school board agreed to institute the rule from Sept. 13-30 despite showing low numbers in infection cases.

Dr. T.C. Chappelear notified parents of the change in a one-call and said it was a precaution to keep everyone safe.

He said students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a face-covering inside all Indian Creek buildings and the policy will be reviewed at the end of the month.

“We have had a great start to the school year and as of today, our COVID-19 cases are very low. The mask mandate is being put in place to keep our cases low and limit the number of possible quarantines as the school year progresses,” he said.

Medical exemptions will be granted with a note from a physician and religious exemptions will be granted by writing a letter to the school of attendance.