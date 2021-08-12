Indian Creek Redskins: 2021 High School Football Preview

One reason the Creek has had so much success in recent years, stability as coach Connor now enters his 19th season as head coach.

I’ve always said a lot of people look for another job or are in search of a better job, I got lucky I got the best job in the world and I’ve been very very lucky and humbled by the success the kids and coaches and community have helped me gain here since I’ve been here. Andrew Connor- Head Coach

Like most Creek teams, this team will look to run first and they will rely on some veterans upfront like seniors Garrett Rawson, Gavin Dondzila juniors Nathan Allen and JJ Orlando, and sophomore Paul Gross with junior Bryson Bodo at tight end.

Senior Jadyn Irizarry is the leading returning rusher with just over 200 yards though he did average almost six yards a carry last year.

Senior Cam Franke and junior Isaac Robinson will also carry the ball.

Senior Eli Powell returns with the most experience at quarterback, Paul Mazar and Zach Byard are also battling for the spot but will be at receiver if they are not the signal-caller.

Creek does return their leading receiver in senior Sam Coleman who pulled in 23 catches for 255 yards as a junior. Senior Shane Lucey also figures into the passing attack.

We would like to be able to throw the ball maybe not as much as other teams do but we don’t want a team to sit there and say they’re going to run the ball every play all the time so i do feel like our offense is a work that’s developing in a good fashion for us , still going to be run oriented but I think our passing game is starting to catch up Andrew Connor- Head Coach

Defensively their leading tackler returning from last year is Franke at linebacker he had 34 stops.

He’s joined by junior Lucca Morelli as a linebacker.

Upfront Dondzilla returns he had 2 and a half sacks last season.

He’s joined by Allen, Gross, and Orlando. In the defensive backfield look for Coleman, Lucey, Robinson, and junior CJ Spencer.

I think they understand the physicality of defense I think that’s something we wanted to stress and i think its somethig we’ve gotten better at and we hope in our next two scrimmages we can show that we are moving in a direction to be a more physical football team on both sides of the football. Andrew Connor- Head Coach

The Creek will look to be physical in their season opener on the 20th at Cambridge.