INDIAN CREEK- The 2022 season marks the 30th year of Indian Creek football and the 20th season for Andrew Connor as head coach.

We’ve been together now since 1993 as a school and I’ve been fortunate and blessed to have this job the last 20 years. It’s a great place a great community and the kids want to make sure our product on the field represents how we feel about our school district. Andrew Connor- Head Coach

This is a young team with only six seniors, and the majority of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.

The key offensively for the Redskins will be the ability to run the ball. The running back group is led by senior Isaac Robinson , while sophomore Cam McAfee and Zion Mcgee will also get carries.

The quarterback battle is between junior Paul Mazar and sophomore Sal Barcalow.

The receiving corp includes junior Zach Byard and sophomores Caleb Bodo and Mason Lester.

A pair of seniors will play tight end in Bryson Bodo and Lucca Morelli.

At guard, they have senior Nathan Allen and junior Paul Gross, with sophomore Lorenzo Alloggia at center and Brennan Monroe at tackle. sophomore Chase Moodie and 6’6″ 370-pound freshman Nishon White will also see time on the line.

I think a staple at Indian Creek when were successful were able to run the ball first and then throw if we want and that’s the important thing for us is to be able to establish our running game and how we stay in front of the chains and move the football. Andrew Connor- Head Coach

The defense is led by Robinson, who earned first-team all-district honors as a defensive back. He had 47 tackles and a pair of picks, including one returned for a touchdown. Mazar, Mcafee, Byard, Kyle Shultz and Austin Vergona join him in the defensive backfield.

The linebackers are Morelli, McGee, Justin Vergona, and Gavin Pownall,

The Bodo’s are the ends, with Allen, Gross, Allogia, and Monroe on the line. Connor has also added the responsibility of the defensive coordinator to his title.

Our big emphasis has been on our fundamentals and making sure we do all the things right especially on our tackling. I think that’s something we haven’t done well the last couple of seasons and that’s something we’ve really stressed and emphasized is getting to the ball and making sure we are in good position so that we can make tackles in space. Andrew Connor- Head Coach

Creek opens their season on the 19th when they host Cambridge.