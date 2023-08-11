Creek has faced their share of adversity the past two years, but Andrew Connor now entering his 21st season says he thinks those times have helped build character and pride in his team.

“I just feel like this team has some of those intangibles that are hard to get but if you get them it makes it a special group I feel like this group right now is working toward that special group.” Andrew Connor

Connor has good reason for optimism with the return of their entire offensive line junior Lorenzo Alloggia at center, sophomores Nishon White and Luke McMillion at tackle and junior Brennan Monroe and sophomore Semaj White at guard and junior Caleb Bodo at tight end. Behind them they return talented junior tailback Zion McGee who had a breakout year as a sophomore rushing for more than a thousand yards. Senior Zach Byard returns at quarterback and senior Paul Mazar along with juniors Kyle Shultz and Mason Lester at receiver. Connor knows the key is the ability to run the ball.

“We feel like that’s where it starts for us, if were able to control the line of scrimmage be able to run the ball and work in the passing game in which we really worked hard on in the summer here then we’ll have a more diversified offense.” Andrew Connor

Defensively Creek returns seven starters, led by their linebackers sophomore Gavin Pownall, juniors Justin Vergona and Kaden Madden – Little. Up front, they also return junior Jomar Johnson at tackle, Timmy Christian, and Bodo at the end with Mazar, Lester, and sophomore Xavier Vines all return in the defensive backfield.

“For us to be successful defensively we’ve rested our defense based on our linebacker play and we have three really good linebackers our middle linebacker Justin Vergona and our two outside linebackers in Gavin Pownall and Kaden Madden Little we feel like it starts there they can make good decisions and get us in the right coverage’s.” Andrew Connor

Creek will open the season on the 18th at Cambridge.