Lady Patriots Beat University, Again

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park defeated University for the third time this season, Monday night. This time it was for a spot in the Wheeling Hospital/ OVAC Girls Basketball 5A Championship.

Park took control from the beginning leading 42-23 at the half on their way to a 67-48 win.

Shanley Woods led the Lady Patriots with 26 points. Asia Roby added 14. Park will face Indian Creek in the championship, Saturday at Noon at OUE.

The Lady Redskins defeated Weir 64-23 in their semifinal. Creek won their earlier meeting with Park 67-57 on January 17 in Wintersville.