JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In just a few days, a hometown guy who made it big as a playwright and a screenwriter will return to the Ohio Valley.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jeffrey Hatcher is coming home for the Herald-Star Speaker series. He will share how growing up and attending Wintersville High School, now Indian Creek, prepared him to become the award- winning playwright he is today.

Indian Creek High School welcomes home writer Jeffrey Hatcher for Speaker Series

Hatcher grew up in Steubenville before going to New York to study acting.

As part of the speaker series program, students from the drama club at Indian Creek will be performing a scene from one of Hatcher’s plays, “Good and Plenty.”

You can pick up your tickets at the Herald-Star in Steubenville, call for tickets or get them that night at the door.

Hatcher will speak next Wednesday, November 2, at Indian Creek High School starting at 7:30 p.m.

WTRF is the proud media sponsor of this event.