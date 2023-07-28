WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Pizza, pasta, you’ll find it all in Little Italy at the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

In that area, there’s one part of the festival that’s really become popular over the last few years.

The bakery!



Inside of the tent you’ll find freshly made to order pizzelles.

Unfortunately, no zeppole this year because of the heat. It doesn’t work well with the fryers.

The group of bakers made thousands of cookies for the weekend. There are 10 different kinds you can take home.

“Everything is homemade. Everything is has an Italian origin. We have cannoli, we have pizzelles. We do have chocolate chip for kids, things like that. We do have, white chocolate chip, chocolate chip. We have galette, which is Italian waffle cookie.” Kathryn DiCarlantonio, Board Member, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

This is one of the many tasty treats you’ll find inside the Little Italy area of the festival.

It’s down by WesBanco Arena, so all the Italian type food are in one place and easy to find.

Now if Italian food isn’t for you, the festival has a wide-array of different foods to choose from as you walk from Little Italy down towards the stage at Heritage Port.