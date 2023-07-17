WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Pizza, pasta, and a taste of Italy.

We are less than two weeks away from one of the biggest celebrations in the area.

Final preparations are underway for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

Heritage Port will be packed from July 28 through 30 with food, entertainment, and family fun.

The festival board said they’re ready to debut some changes this year, including a new and improved Little Italy. It will now be located near WesBanco Arena with all of the Italian food, wine and more that festival-goers have come to expect.

Traditional events like the Sunday Catholic mass and Saturday Veterans appreciation ceremony will also take place at their usual times.

Other entertainment this year includes a performance by The Skyliners. The nationally known group was booked to replace Donnie Iris, who had to cancel his show due to health reasons.

The Festival Board reminds everyone around the area that this festival isn’t just for Wheeling residents.

“The counties are Jefferson and Belmont in Ohio; and then Hancock, Brook, Ohio and Marshall in West Virginia. So, that that draws a lot of people and the board members are represented.” Michele Fabbro, President, Festival Board

This year’s Italian American of the Year Tom Fato will also be honored throughout the weekend.

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival officially begins with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 28 at Noon at Heritage Port.

For a list of entertainment and more to plan your weekend, visit italyfest.org.