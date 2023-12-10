ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — With temperatures in the 30s, the warmth of the summer feels so far away.

But Undo’s is already thinking about it with Sunday’s Italian Festival Christmas Gala.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres capped off a sparkling dinner event, to raise money for next year’s celebration of Mediterranean heritage in the Valley.

The money raised will also go toward the festival’s scholarship fund.

This is the fourth year Undo’s West has hosted the December event, but the festival itself has continued for more than 40.