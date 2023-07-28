(WTRF) – The ribbon is cut, the street is packed and hundreds of people are ready to celebrate all things Italian this weekend!

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is underway and celebrating its 40th anniversary at Heritage Port.

It’s a time-honored tradition that’s attended by generations of families every year.

Of course you’ll find all your favorites this weekend; there’s the classic foods, Sons of Italy sausage sandwiches, pasta and the Italian bakery making fresh treats.

The stage at Heritage Port has a full line-up of entertainment.

However, as much as we all love traditions, the festival also has some new additions to help change things as it heads into its next 40-years.

“I think a lot of people just like to celebrate that they’re Italian or Italian American.” Michele Fabbro, President, Festival Board

Italian or not, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival has something you’ll enjoy.

“We’ve actually had people that that live out of town that plan their family reunions for this weekend and spend at least a day here with us.” Michele Fabbro, President, Festival Board

Let’s be honest, the food is ALWAYS a major attraction.

So, Little Italy is back, and perhaps better than ever, in front of WesBanco Arena.

“We wanted to liven it up and incorporate and use as much of the street as we can. So, we’ve gotten some vendors to all move down to Little Italy trying to put all the Italian foods together, trying to create a hub of more authentic food and entertainment.” Mario DiBias, Co-Chairman, Little Italy

Pizza, pasta, the famous Sons of Italy sausage sandwiches and of course the Italian bakery pumping out fresh pizzelles and zeppole.

“My Way Café will be here. They’ll have lasagna, chicken parm. Central Grille, they’re coming over with meatballs. Sons of Italy, they’re a staple here with their sausage as well as DiRusso’s. There will be woodfired pizza.” Mario DiBias, Co-Chairman, Little Italy

While delicious dishes are the centerpiece of most Italian gathering the festival is truly all about tradition.

“My grandfather actually was on the board years ago and it just inspired me to get in and get involved. I love doing stuff for my heritage.” Alicia DiCesare, Secretary, Festival Board

40 years of the festival means celebrating that milestone in every way possible, .including with what you can buy.

“There’s a lot more genuine Italian merchandise this year. We’ll have the new 40th year cups and wine glasses also available for purchase.” Alicia DiCesare, Secretary, Festival Board

.From the moment the ribbon was cut, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival Board and volunteers want to make sure it’s a memorable weekend, which includes some new entertainment.

“Our original entertainer was Donnie Iris and he is ill. We certainly do send our prayers out to him, but we’re glad to have The Skyliners.” Michele Fabbro, President, Festival Board

So grab a seat on the stairs, a slice of pizza and even a glass of wine.

As Italians know; when you get together, everyone’s family.

“We got a little something for everybody here this year.” Mario DiBias, Co-Chairman, Little Italy

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Port.

You can find a schedule of events at italyfest.org.