A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End.

The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th.

The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is still there today.

The name of the victim has not been named at this current time.

The 17-year-old in custody is being held in the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with felonious assault and evidence tampering with evidence.

The juvenile’s name has not been given because he is currently underage.