The Steubenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening that lead to an 18-year-old going to Trinity Hospital.

Steubenville Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 128 Shirley Circle and also received a call of a shooting victim at Trinity Hospital.

Police say Landon McShane 18 of Steubenville was taken to the hospital by his parents after he was dropped off at their residence.

Witnesses say, according to Steubenville Police, that they heard gunfire from both inside and outside 128 Shirley Circle and observed two or three males exiting the residence appearing to have handguns. A male was on the porch of 128 Shirley Circle shooting at them.

Police say they entered the residence and found it unoccupied and found suspected meth that was in plain view along with other evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.