Mingo Junction, OHIO (WTRF) – Officers with the Mingo Junction Police Department managed to rescue two “very young” children on Monday morning after they were found running in the road unattended.

Officers arrived to the area of St. Clair Ave. at Near (S) Murdock Ave. at 8:48 a.m. The call came in from concerned drivers who saw and nearly hit the children as they were driving by. They say the kids were running on foot and nearly made it to State Route 7.

Police say both kids were dressed in dirty t-shirts and had soiled diapers. Neither were wearing shoes or socks.

One witness recognized the children, and police took them to a residence on the 100 block of Spring Ave. The door was wide open. After hearing several screams, police say the mother of the children emerged, saying her husband had left the house at 5 a.m. and she had believed he locked the door.

Police looked inside the house and said the conditions appeared deplorable, so they contacted Jefferson County Children’s Services. The two children who were running outside, as well as two other children found inside were removed from the home and placed with a family member.

Authorities took a total of four children from the home.

The mother of the children was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on pending child endangerment charges.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.