STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Everybody Loves Somebody and That’s Amore are just two popular hits by singer, actor and comedian Dean Martin.

And every year many people flock to Steubenville to a celebration in his honor.

The 2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration is taking place this weekend and is free to the public.

On Friday night, people enjoyed the live entertainment at Fort Steuben Park along with plenty of food and crafts.

Even Dean Martin memoriabilia is being auctioned off over the two-day event.

On Saturday the celebration will go from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and trolley rides will also be available.

What’s unique about Steubenville. Well, It’s Dean Martin’s hometown and we love having people come in and learn about his history here. It’s fantastic. Heidi Stetson, Food Vendor

We’re just thrilled to be part of the Dean Martin festival. It’s been something that was brought about years ago. We find that it brings a lot of people to Steubenville and even throughout the year people come at Christmastime and they’re traveling and they come into Steubenville and talk about Dean Martin. Jerry Barilla, Mayor of Steubenville

Adults can continue the fun at The Spot Bar Saturday evening starting at 8:30 p.m. The bar is located at 217 South 4th Street in Steubenville. There will be karaoke and Dean Martin impersonators to entertain everybody.