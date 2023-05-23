TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) – One stereotypical unlucky Friday the 13th story got turned around in a positive way just a few months ago, thanks to the response from the TEMS Joint Ambulance District of Toronto.

On January 13th, Robert Shook was found unresponsive and hypothermic – essentially frozen – in negative 2-degree weather outside of Valley Converting.

Thanks to the response from the EMS crew at TEMS that winter day – Robert has now returned to his normal life after suffering from a cardiac arrest and his family was able to celebrate to honor all of the skilled team members that saved his life.

”We followed through with this person even providing critical care or a vehicle for the critical care team from stat medevac to get him to a Pittsburgh hospital because of the weather. It’s very important to have EMS crews there in the time of need and what an outstanding staff.” Clark Crago – Director of Operations, TEMS Joint Ambulance District

”As a business owner and running a mill with 40 some employees, it’s great to have them right there in case of emergencies. And we’ve had a few emergencies at our own place that they were there in minutes. So, it’s just nice to know that they are there and their professionalism, that they are there saving lives every day.” Mike Biasi – President, Valley Converting

”Thankful grateful entirely. My dad is back to kayaking and hiking and being just the normal Joe Shook he was before and it’s an absolute miracle that he is still here with me.” Nina Shook – Daughter of Robert Shook

In honor of EMS week across the nation, TEMS Joint Ambulance District recognized Dr. Altazan, ambulance driver Capt. Caleb Gotschall, STAT Medevac’s Scott Spence and Tammy Littell, as well as their 2023 Top Gun members Capt. Kathy Hartline, Mary Bender, and Anthony Middleton for their response on that cold January day.