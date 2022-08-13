ADENA, Ohio (WTRF)

Lots of events going on in the Ohio Valley.

Adena also held their Annual Heritage Days.

The two-day event is in its 22nd year.

It brings the community together with food, a parade, music and fun.

Many residents are spending the day seeing old pals and meeting new ones.

It’s all part of what makes Heritage Days so special.

“Brings everybody back to our community for a day of fun, fresh activities, get to know each other, have fun quiet, honor our community for everything they’ve done and everything they’ve contributed to make it what it is today.” John Sebring – Heritage Committee

Adena Heritage Days celebration continues till 10 pm Saturday night.