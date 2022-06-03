JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – As we pedal on into the month of June, there is no better time to get out and ride your bike.

However, with great fun comes great responsibility.

70% of children ride a bicycle, but only 10 to 20% of them wear helmets.

In an effort to close this gap, the Jefferson County Health Department is giving out free children’s bicycle helmets as part of the “Put A Lid On It” campaign set forth by the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry said the start of summer is the perfect time for this initiative.

Get out. Ride your bikes. Be healthy. Have fun, but also do it in a safe manner. Really that starts with parents promoting safety within their own homes.” Andrew Henry, Jefferson County Health Commission

Helmets will be given out to children at First Fridays on 4th Street in Downtown Steubenville.