8th annual “Valley’s Got Talent” is right around the corner

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- The Valley’s Got Talent is back and will be better than ever this year!

More than $1,200 in prize money will be awarded November 7 after the competition held at Steubenville High School’s auditorium, which begins at 6 p.m.

Organizer Bobbyjon Bauman says, they’ve had more than 1,000 people in attendance at this event in the past, and expects a large crowd again this year.

Past Valley’s Got Talent winner Ashley Marina, who was on the “America’s Got Talent” television show, will be performing a couple of songs at the event. So will a few other former Valley’s Got Talent winners.

Age groups are between 10-23 are able to compete and have to live within 35 miles of Steubenville.