Franciscan Square is one step closer to entering into its next phase of development. This means big changes are coming to Steubenville, including more jobs and more things to do.

Franciscan Square has been home to the hotel, Bennigan’s, and additional retail space. But new things are on the horizon…

“We are just excited to help build upon something that I think eventually will be the centerpiece of our community” Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

“I’m really excited about it. I just love when we see signs of life in Steubenville and signs of growth, and this is a great opportunity.” Father David Pivonka, President of Franciscan University of Steubenville

Franciscan Square is close to beginning its next phase of development. It will be a mixed-use space next to the Inn. It will add 12,000 square feet of office space, as well as more retail and dinning space. The project is also adding apartments, and officials say call that unique.

“This is the first mixed-development in our area that actually features apartments, and we’re really excited about that.” Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

Officials say this isn’t just good for the community, but also for the local economy.

“It’s going to add a lot of jobs to the community, both on the construction side of things and creation, but also in permanent jobs with offices and retail space that’s going to be there.” Franco Carapellotti, Fraspada Development

The previous phase of this project brought over 100 jobs, and officials believe this phase will create even more. This next phase is expected to begin construction this summer and completed by next winter.