A Special Wish Foundation takes little boy who’s defeated a life-threatening disease by surprise

Tiltonsville, OH (WTRF)- It’s a dream come true for one special little boy who beat the odds of a life-threatening disease.

It led up to a big reveal that the Shreve family didn’t see coming until today.

“It means the world because two years ago we didn’t think my son would be able to have a life, and now he can. This is something we didn’t think we’d be able to give him.” Michael Shreve, Aibe’s dad

And little did the Shreve family know their little boy’s dream of going to Walt Disney World would come true until A Special Wish Foundation took them by surprise.

“We’re just so grateful for A Special Wish to get the chance to take him to Disney and show him that he’s so loved.” Reba Shreve, Aibe’s mom

And just like most 4 years olds you know, Aibe loves everything Disney, soccer, and Nascar.

But the last 3 years for the Shreve family has been an uphill battle… ever since he was disgnosed with Pulmonary Arial hypertension: a life-threatening disease that has no cure.

“When we were first told he had this disease, we didn’t even know how to go about it.” Reba Shreve, Aibe’s mom

It all takes the Shreve family back when Aibe was just 6-months. Aibe has been borned with two holes in his heart. But something still seemed off by the time he was 2.

“Being told he could potientially need a heart transplanet, a lung transplant, me and my husband had to stick together, and Aibe made it easy. He’s a tough kid.” Reba Shreve, Aibe’s mom

All his life he battled the disease up until about last January. He had open heart surgery and miracously had no signs of PT, which caught his parents off guard.

“Me and my husband looked at each other, and we were like ‘what’. We looked at Aibe and just hugged him, gave him a big kiss, and said we’re so proud of him.’ Reba Shreve, Aibe’s mom

At only 4 years-old, the family says, so far, he’s beat the disease and living his life like most 4 years olds do.

And the family has the community to thank for all their support