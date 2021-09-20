A spooktacular season expected at Wells Township Haunted House

If you’ve ever stepped foot inside the Wells Township Haunted House, you know it’s one spooky tradition that is bound to give you a good scare.

But there’s another thing you can count on every year: “expect the unexpected”.

Outside is a rock concert atmosphere with live bands. But inside there’s a couple dozen rooms, each one with its own theme all with an element of interaction.

And just like every year, you don’t go in alone, but with a guided tour, packed with scenes that’s sure to give you a good spook: one you can’t forget.

“You got to come check out the Wells Township Haunted House. If you’ve not done it, you’ve heard about it. That’s for sure. Come on and check us out. You’ll get scared. You’re going to have fun with live bands and bonfires, it’s just a great time.” Sean Norman, president and director of Wells Township Haunted House

Behind all the hard work and energy that brings this house to life every year all thanks to 200 volunteers, and a lot of what’s raised goes back into the community. That includes little leagues and scholarships they give out to seniors.

If you’d like to experience all things spooky and creepy for yourself, the Haunted house creaks open it’s doors at 7 pm this Friday. It’s open every weekend until the first of November.

It cost $14 to go in.