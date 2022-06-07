JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A follow up tonight on that animal cruelty case out of Jefferson County from Friday that left four animals injured.

One cat died, one dog had to have his leg amputated, and others suffered broken bones.

There were six animals all together taken from the home in Wintersville.

Buddy was the dog who had to have his leg amputated.

His surgery took place yesterday and he is recovering great!

“He’s also receiving laser therapy to help his body heal a little faster, but right now he’s just taking it easy over at our clinic, so we can keep a close eye on him. The other ones are doing really well and they’re recovering quite nicely.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing Manager

If you would like to help out these animals there is a fundraiser over on the Jefferson County Humane Society’s Facebook Page.

Brandi says these lives were saved because someone spoke up.

She encourages everyone to say something if you see something.

A life could hang in the balance if you don’t.