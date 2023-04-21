JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center has found the sweetest way to thank local law enforcement in Jefferson County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This Sunday ACP is hosting “Sundaes with the Sheriff.”

This is the second time for the event, but it’s not the first time for local law enforcement and EMS personnel.

This year it will be on a much larger scale and open to the public as well.

Advocates at ACP say this is a great way to show their appreciation to law enforcement whiile at the same time making it joyful, carefree and fun for the children.

We’re very excited. We’re going to have inflatables, an ice cream sundae bar and we’re opening it up to the public. Everyone’s invited. It’s free. We just really want to celebrate what childhood should be. Amy Lingerfelt – ACP Director, Advocate

“Sundaes with the Sheriff” is this Sunday (April 23rd) from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Ministry Center located in Wintersville.