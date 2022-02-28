ADENA, Ohio (WTRF) – The aftermath of heavy rains and flood damage in the Village of Adena is leaving community officials with a big mess on their hands.

The flooding damage caused devastation to the village and its recreational facilities are torn to pieces.

The water brought an entire fence out of the ground.

Bedway Park, Pitt Field and the Wendy Stock Field are covered in trash, leaves and water from the heavy rains two weeks ago.

The ground is still frozen. There’s not much we can do until we get a little bit of a thaw and we are getting estimates on trying to get the fencing repaired or replaced, which ever is necessary. Mayor Brenda Roski, Village of Adena

The Mayor said they are a small community and they could really use some help. She’s hoping for a volunteer work day to get the fields ready for spring.

These fields are one of the only recreational events that we have for kids in the summer. We’ve got to get it cleaned up. We’ve got to get the grass ready and the compost in the middle of the baseball fields needs to be addressed. Mayor Brenda Roski, Village of Adena

The mayor said it is going to be a community effort to get these parks cleaned up.

If you’d like to help or volunteer in any way you can call the village office at 740-546-3182.