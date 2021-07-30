Aftermath of tornadoes leaves homes damaged

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley is still in shock hours after last night’s weather quickly resulted in damaged homes.

The National Weather Service confirms at least two tornadoes touched down in our area, leaving behind damage in their path.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornados touched down in New Athens and New Alexandria. They say the storm started in Carrollton and blew through Jefferson County. You can still see the mark it left.

It ripped through this part of Wintersville, where the National Weather Service believes was potentially near the end of the tornado’s track and possibly the worst damage reported.

It tore off the top of a school house building. One home had part of its roof lifted off. Another has it entire roof of the garage just gone. You can see widespread tree damage from snapped trunks and limbs laying around. All of this is what’s left of the tornado.

“This track was many tens of miles long, potentially, so of the damage reports we do have, this appears to be the strongest part of it, but we have to confirm that there isn’t damage that has no been reported along the track before we can give you a final determination.” Matthew Kramar, Meteorologist with National Weather Service

No word on exactly on how strong the winds were at its peak.

The National Weather service is continuing to track the storm back to Carroll County, Ohio, where all the circulation began.