AKC dog show weekend brings in hundreds to sniff out the competition in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Golden Retrievers, Corgis, and Beagles…oh my! All kinds of furry friends are competing against the best of the best at the Friendship Cluster All Breed Dog Show this Labor Day weekend.

Dogs, breeders, and owners travel from all over the country to compete in this four-day long AKC dog show. This Labor Day weekend alone they host over 800 dogs and 160 breeds.

Dogs can compete in a variety of events such as conformation, dock diving, and FastCat racing at this AKC dog show. Cindy Shaffer and her dog Player are racking up all kinds of titles.

We are showing, he is a finished champion, he actually has his bronze championship, closing in on his silver. We are in the Best of Breed competition for the parti cockers. We will be going back in the ring this afternoon around 2 p.m. Cindy Shaffer, Competitor

Dock Diving

Many people bring several dogs, allowing them to take part in more events. Jackie Lude says that her family has always been animal lovers and that they have been doing this for years.

We did win the breed for the collies. We made it to the herding group. She is a six-month-old puppy. It’s her first show this weekend out. I have been dog showing roughly ten years and today we showed a golden retriever, we showed pembroke welsh corgis, and we have collies. Jackie Lude, Competitor

Competitors says they prepare all year long for this competition but that it comes down to those few moments when they are in the arena. Some breeders and trainers dedicate their whole life to creating these obedient canines.

It’s “Bring Your Pet to Work Day” at 7News

The show will continue Monday at 8:00 a.m. and will conclude at 6:00 p.m.