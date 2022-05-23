"What happens when the next victim is a child?"

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A killer dog was on the loose and another puppy fell victim to his jaws.

What started as a calm Sunday would turn into chaos for Courtney Long. A little Australian Shepherd would be dragged from her home, taken to the neighbor’s yard, where she would be attacked by a dog they call ‘Buck.’

He has her in his mouth and he is just aggressively shaking her and bashing her off of the ground. While the owner is outside calmly stating, ‘Drop it, Buck. Drop the dog. Put the dog down, Buck.’ Courtney Long, Remi’s mom

Remi, the 6-month-old puppy, was eventually pried free. Courtney was bit in the process. But her injury was the last thing on her mind. After rushing to Wheeling’s Animal Urgent Care, the vet told Courtney that her ‘baby girl’ could not be saved.

“Sunday night, we put Remi down,” said Courtney. “She was five months old, 11.2 pounds. And I held her three months after I got her to put her down.”

Jefferson County Dog Warden, Chad Coil, says Sunday evening in Amsterdam was the second time he was called about the killer dog.

The first time, a neighbor’s dog walked onto the property and was killed by Buck. No charges were filed against Buck because Coil says by law the dog has a right to defend its property.

This time, since Buck left his property to attack, he is under a quarantine order with a citation issued.

“How many dogs is it going to take to be killed and what happens when the next victim is a child?” Courtney Long, Remi’s mom

Remi’s food bowl still sits filled with kibble and the toys are scattered, waiting for the once rambunctious puppy to play.

Footage was taken by Courtney just a day after the deadly attack, depicting Buck outside without a leash.

What is justice in this case? Courtney said she wants Buck’s owners to cover the cost of Remi’s medical bills and the cost to find another companion.

The owner told me that he did not see it happen so he was not responsible because he did not know what occurred. Courtney Long, Remi’s mom

7NEWS asked Courtney if she would advocate putting Buck down?

“I mean, the law states that after so many bites and so many attacks that something has to be done,” replied Courtney. “I mean, that is not my decision to make.”

The dog warden says now that a dangerous dog citation has been issued, if it is not followed by the owners, then Buck could potentially be seized from the home.

Under a ‘dangerous dog citation,’ the dog must be maintained in the house and on a leash. The household must own liability insurance, obtain a special license and have warning signs posted around the property.