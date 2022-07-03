TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) — Apartments were evacuated in Toronto Sunday night following an incident with one of the residents.

Police Chief Charley Daniels says a man living in the 500 block of Third Street jumped out of a second floor window and then went into cardiac arrest.

Officers believe he was possibly under the influence of drugs.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital and police noticed a strong chemical smell inside his apartment, leading to the evacuation of the adjoining apartments out of precaution.

We’ll bring you more details as they are released.