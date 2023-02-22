JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Apex Landfill will not be receiving hazardous waste from the East Palestine, Ohio disaster, according to Andrew Henry, Health Commissioner with the Jefferson County General Health District.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henry said he wanted to “dispel a rumor” about the hazardous waste being taken to Apex Landfill.

“I do not know where it will end up, but I wanted to make sure residents knew that the hazardous waste will not end up at Apex.” Andrew Henry, Health Commissioner, Jefferson County General Health District

Apex Landfill is licensed as a municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction and demolition debris (C&DD) landfill, and is not permitted to take that type of material, according to Henry.