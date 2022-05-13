STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Franciscan University students have finished their spring semester and are ready to graduate Saturday.



But first the school honored their years of studying and test-taking with a baccalaureate mass Friday night.

The ceremony was presided over by the archbishop of the diocese of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone.



He received an honorary doctorate of Christian Ethics, due to a pastoral letter he wrote on the dignity of the unborn.



The commencement ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.