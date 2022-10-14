The dog collar as a means of protecting and guiding one’s pet dates back over 8,000 years.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Bark in the Park will take place Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville.

Organizers are calling the event the biggest pet adoption festival ever.

They promise a fun-filled day geared towards pets, both owned and those looking for homes. Organizers say the event isn’t just pet friendly, but is actually for pets and simply is human friendly.

This is a free event, but they ask everyone to bring a can of dog food to donate.

The Jefferson County Humane Society has put together an amazing pet festival and invited other local shelters to help find homes for all pets in need, not just the ones in the Jefferson shelter.

Five rescues will have numerous pets available for adoption. Rescues in attendance include Jefferson, Harrison, Columbiana, Hancock and Brooke County shelters.

There will be contests for pets and their owners with great prizes for the winners, face painting and pumpkin painting for the kids, shopping at the multiple vendors, food trucks, including some with vegan options and Blessing of the Pets.

JCHS Clinic will have the low-cost mobile vaccination clinic available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park.

There will be booths set up for each part of the organization to answer questions and promote the programs available.

Schedule of special events: