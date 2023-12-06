JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Those wet roads we saw this week are a reminder that they’ll soon become slippery roads.

But Jefferson County is ready to fight them well after the thermometer dips below the freezing mark.

County Engineer Jim Branagan’s office has reformatted its winter program to include salt brine, a mixture of both salt and water.

You’ll also be seeing beet juice on the roads, which works especially well in bitterly cold temperatures.

Branagan says it took a few years to get the equipment and tanks to load up the trucks with it.

“That allows us to get ice off the road at a colder temperature. When you get down to zero degrees, below 15, salt doesn’t work as well. But when you add this beet juice, it works down to zero degrees.” Jim Branagan, Jefferson County Engineer

Branagan says just about every garage in Jefferson County will be equipped with the new materials.

He adds that we have some of the best rural highways in Ohio, and the county just fixed only their second major slip of the entire year.