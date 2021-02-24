Big Red aviation program helps students reach new heights

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- “It just makes me feel free. I feel like I don’t have any restrictions when I’m up there and it’s just so cool when you’re up there,” said Elexis Martin, a Steubenville High School aviation student.

Elexis Martin, also known as Lexi, prefers to spend her time in the clouds, with the hopes of one day becoming a pilot.

Something Steubenville High School is helping her do through the school’s Aerospace and Engineering Aviation program.

“We have a lot of wonderful STEM programs here at Steubenville city schools, and through the aviation program, you get to see it come to life and the opportunity of getting to go to the airport and getting to fly around Ohio is pretty amazing,” said Natalie Campana, a Steubenville High School Instructor and a FAA Certified Flight Instructor.

Through the AOPA You Can Fly Curriculum, students are able to reach new heights.

“Students here at Steubenville us this Redbird Flight Stimulator which helps them prepare for the real world.”

“I gained a ton of knowledge so since we did ground school from Steubenville high school, when I go to college, I don’t have to do ground school,” said Martin.

Although there are obstacles, Lexi continues to work hard as a female in aviation.

“It’s a predominantly male field and I feel like as a woman, you have to get past that because there’s going to be challenges,” said Martin.

“Lexi has always had this big dream and at Steubenville city schools, making her dream come true has been really a God send,” said Campana.