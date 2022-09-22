JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away!

Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville!

Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile Vaccination Clinic, pet photo booth and so much more!

JCHS Marketing and Outreach Manager, Brandi DeNoon Damewood says this event comes at a great time as many shelters are experiencing overflow of animals.

“So this event is very important because it’s not just finding homes for the animals in our care, it’s finding homes for animals across our entire area.” Brandi DeNoon Damewood – JCHS Marketing and Outreach Manager

She says this event is all about the animals!

Event goers are encougarged to bring their pets as well!

The event is October 1st from 11a-4p.

Here is a list of events!

Bark in the Park…

-4 animal rescues with pets ready to adopt

-Vendors

-Food trucks

-Face Painting

-Pumpkin Painting

-Meet the JCHS Team booths

-Pet Photo Booth

-Volunteer and Foster Sign ups

-FUN for all ages

-Pet FRIENDLY

-JCHS Low Cost Mobile Vaccination Clinic (vaccines, microchip, nail trims) Please note that this event is open from 11a-1pm