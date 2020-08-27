Bike was stolen from boy; Wintersville police save the day

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- A boy and his bike, just go together like peanut-butter and jelly.

But when the bike gets stolen, that leaves a very sad boy named Christian.

Christian’s story eventually got back to Wintersville Police and they swooped in to save the day.

The Wintersville PD went and bought Christian a brand new bike and surprised him with it yesterday.

7News will have an interview will Christian and his mom this weekend, check back to WTRF.com as we continue this story.