JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Jefferson County students had the chance to see how a lab works up close at Trinity Health System.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s all part of National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week which celebrates medical lab professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy.

As a way to share the week with young minds, they are hosting tours with the seventh-graders from Bishop John King Mussio Junior High School.

Hospital staff says this shows the students one of the many jobs that exists in the medical field and they hope it sparks an interest.

“There is a grave shortage of medical laboratory scientists throughout the nation so we’re trying to just kind of generate some interest in the younger kids that may want to think about you know when they think about healthcare careers they think about doctors and nurses and physical therapists, but nobody really thinks about the laboratory because they don’t really see us. “ Connie Moore – Program Director, School of Medical Laboratory Science

They are also doing tours on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 to 11am.

Moore says they of any school wants to come and get a tour of the lab they can call the hospital at 740-264-8000 and ask for her.