STEUBENVILLE , Ohio (WTRF)

Bishop Jeffrey Monforton spent roughly six days over seas with Ukrainian refugees.

Most of his time being spent in Moldova, Hungary, and Austria.

Bishop Monforton saying most refugees being women and children as the men returned to Ukraine to fight.

He says he is just grateful to be able to visit with them.

“I can see the fortitude in the eyes of especially the moms, the children aren’t necessarily aware of what’s really going on unless they’re older but to see the adults, the determination, the sheer determination that they want to return and it’s certainly their even more prayerful now recognizing that a lot of this is in God’s hands.” BISHOP JEFFREY MONFORTON, DIOCESE OF STEUBENVILLE

Bishop Monforton says they are resilient to what has happened to them and they have a deep faith in God.