Blue Devil alumni keeping the soul of the late-Brilliant High School alive

Brilliant, OH (WTRF)- It’s a big day for the city of Brilliant. Blue Devil alumni is keeping the soul of the late-Brilliant High School alive.

It’s a tradition that takes the Blue Devil Class of 1970 and 1971 back 50 years.

They’re reuniting today at what was once the old hangout spot everyone would go to: the Coffee Pot. It stood at the corner of 3rd and Ohio Street for years., but just like the old Brilliant High School, it’s not around anymore…

And decades later, alumni from 27 states came home today to celebrate a wall of the old coffee shop. The 100 plus alumni couldn’t miss this, along with the 3rd annual Hall of Fame and 50th Brilliant Homecoming celebration, like Pete Adrian and Tom Joiner who both came in from several states away just to be here.

“Once a Brilliant Buckeye, always. We are glad to be back and seeing people we haven’t seen for years and years. It’s good to be back.” Tom Joiner, Blue Devil alumni Class of 1970

“It’s fun coming back and seeing the friends you haven’t seen, and then go like ‘oh I remember you, I remember you’. But it’s all good and within 20 minutes, it’s like you never left.” Pete Adrian, Blue Devil alumni Class of 1966

The first meet up was about three years ago. But it’s only grown and organizers say that’s just a testament for their love for Brilliant High School.

The alumni will continuing celebrating through the rest of the week and will end with a Brilliant Alumni Hall of Fame Parade.The Parade starts at 10 Saturday morning and will head through town to the former high school gym.

Tonight on 7 News at 10 and 11 we’ll have a look back at the history of this small town and you’ll hear some old memories from the alumni themselves.