Body found in backseat of car at a Steubenville cemetery

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The body of a male was found in the backseat of a car in a Steubenville cemetery this morning according to Steubenville city manager Jim Mavromatis.

The body was found at 9:00 a.m. this morning by a maintenance worker at Union Cemetery, Mavromatis said.

The car the body was found in was parked in a secluded part of the cemetery. People noticed the car, but no one looked inside until a maintenance man found the body.

The cause of death is unknown.

Officials are investigating this incident and are waiting for the coroner’s report, Mavromatis said.