(WTRF) The body that was found inside of a car at Union Cemetery in Steubenville has been identified by Steubenville Police.

Police say the body is 43-year-old Charles ‘Wes’ Edgell Jr.

Steubenville Police say the death is still under investigation but there is no sign of foul play.

The car the body was found in was parked in a secluded part of the cemetery. People noticed the car, but no one looked inside until a maintenance man found the body.