Bon Jovi will perform their 1st drive in concert on May 22 at the Winter Drive- In in Wintersville Ohio.

The concert starts at 8:30 PM and is an all ages show. Doors will open at 6 PM.

Each ticket will admit one standard passenger car or truck and the vehicle can’t have more than six people.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday. You can purchase them here