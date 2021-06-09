BREAKING: Crews battling fire at Tiltonsville roller rink, three houses also in flames

Tiltonsville, OHIO (WTRF)- UPDATE 6:40 am: The fire at the old Tiltonsville roller rink is out but the building is a total loss.

There is damage to three houses that surrounded the roller rink; still no update on any injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 Center tell us crews are battling a fire at the Roller Rink in Tiltonsville.

Authorities also say three houses located next to the Roller Rink are up in flames as well.

This is a developing story