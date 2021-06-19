BREAKING – Motorcyclist dies following crash in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, OH (WTRF) — UPDATE: Yorkville Police Chief John Morelli tells 7NEWS the motorcyclist involved in the crash, a younger man, died. Chief Morelli is still on scene gathering information.
OSHP Post 41 in Wintersville is now heading the investigation.
Previously, around 9:40 Saturday night, the patrol said one was transported to the hospital.
PREVIOUS: The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS that as of 8:10 PM, they are on their way to assist the Yorkville Police Department responding to a motorcycle crash.
They are being told to “expect injuries” at the scene.
Responders are headed to the intersection of Public and Market Street in Yorkville.
