BREAKING – Motorcyclist dies following crash in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, OH (WTRF) — UPDATE: Yorkville Police Chief John Morelli tells 7NEWS the motorcyclist involved in the crash, a younger man, died. Chief Morelli is still on scene gathering information.

OSHP Post 41 in Wintersville is now heading the investigation.

Previously, around 9:40 Saturday night, the patrol said one was transported to the hospital.

PREVIOUS: The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS that as of 8:10 PM, they are on their way to assist the Yorkville Police Department responding to a motorcycle crash.

They are being told to “expect injuries” at the scene.

Responders are headed to the intersection of Public and Market Street in Yorkville.

This a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

