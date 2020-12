JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A bridge in Bergholz collapsed on Tuesday morning, closing down the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and O-DOT Bridge Engineers were at the scene.

They advise drivers to take take 524 North to State Route 39. Then, State Route 39 West to Route 43, then follow 43 South to State Route 164 as a detour.

We have a crew on scene, so stay with 7News for updates.